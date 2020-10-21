Tamuning store seeks to have court lift SNAP ban

A retail store that was permanently banned from participating as an authorized retailer in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is seeking judicial review of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service's final decision.

Mercy Hauge, who's doing business as Island Breeze Mart in Tamuning, filed the request with the District Court of Guam on Monday.

In April, Hauge was informed that FNS had compiled evidence that the store was in violation of the terms and conditions of the SNAP regulations. The evidence allegedly established that SNAP electronic benefit transactions from October 2019 through February provided "clear and repetitive patterns of unusual, irregular, and inexplicable SNAP activity."

The store denied the allegations and provided explanations that the retailer also provides fresh fish and lobster flown in from Yap and locally produced fruits and vegetables.

Hauge's attorney, Mark Smith, said that in May, FNS issued a letter permanently disqualifying the store from participating in SNAP due to alleged trafficking violations, that the store was buying, selling or effecting an exchange of SNAP benefits for cash or consideration other than eligible food.

Smith contends FNS did not have a proper basis for permanently disqualifying his client and the decision should be reversed because the government failed to properly consider all the evidence submitted by the store.