With two months left in his term, Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon Vice Mayor Kenneth Santos announced his retirement, the Mayors' Council of Guam confirmed on Tuesday.

Santos' retirement was effective Oct. 30.

The vice mayor retired two months before the end of his term to seek further medical attention and to spend more time with his family, a press release from the MCOG stated.

Santos thanked his colleagues for their support and the people of Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon for giving him their trust and confidence to serve as vice mayor.