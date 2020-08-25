Tamuning vice mayoral candidate's residency questioned

Tamuning vice mayoral candidate Albert M. Toves, a Republican, has been the subject of a protest and a complaint filed with the Guam Election Commission on Aug. 24 and Aug. 20, respectively.

The protest and complaint alleged that Toves does not meet the minimum one-year residency required for him to become an eligible Tamuning vice mayor candidate, and for allegedly submitting false information.

Toves could not be reached for comment as of press time.

His campaign treasurer, Virginia Mendiola, told The Guam Daily Post Monday afternoon that she will pass on the request for comment to Toves.

Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera on Monday said Toves has been a Tamuning resident for "way more than a year."

Republican Party of Guam President Tony Ada said the question is a candidate issue that would be best answered by Toves, and that the party had not heard about the letters until brought up by the media.

The protest letter was from Tamuning vice mayoral candidate Javier M. Atalig Jr., also a Republican, while the complaint letter was from Tamuning resident Robin Marquardt.

"I am protesting his candidacy. All I'm asking is for GEC to investigate it. If what he said in his application is true, that he lives and is registered to vote in Tamuning, then I apologize. But if he didn't meet the residency requirement, then he must be disqualified from running," Atalig said.

Marquardt said he has not yet received a response from GEC on his Aug. 20 complaint letter, and he expects one before the Aug. 29 primary election.

"We want our elected leaders to be honest and transparent," he said.

Marquardt and Atalig stated in their letters that Toves didn't live in Tamuning until at least February or March – less than a year before the Aug. 29 primary election. They said Toves' last known address is Dededo, where he last voted, they said.

In their letter, they said Toves' own family members can attest to this information.

If the accusations are proven to be true, Toves should be disqualified from this election and permanently disqualified to run for any public office, Atalig wrote.

GEC's Pangelinan said she could not comment on any complaint or protest filed with GEC at this time.