Tamuning walkers warned of flasher

Female walkers and joggers are asked to use caution after recent reports of a man who exposed himself along a jogging path in Tamuning over the past few weeks.

These incidents were reported to have occurred on a jogging path popular among early morning or late afternoon walkers and joggers along Gov. Carlos Camacho Road from the Onward Beach Resort to Jimmy Dee's Beach.

While exercising, each woman was surprised by a man who either ran toward her direction from across the street or walked in front of her and exposed himself in a sexual manner, one of the victims stated in emails to The Guam Daily Post.

One of the most recent incidents occurred on May 19. Police have confirmed a complaint was made on this incident but there has been no word of an arrest.

The woman who contacted the Post said she was on her morning walk around 6 a.m. when a man followed her and then jogged in front of her. The victim said the man then started masturbating in front of her.

The woman said she ran away and found a police officer who happened to be in the vicinity of the Onward. The police officer subsequently tried to look for the suspect.

"I would like people to be aware that there is a man in his 20s or 30s, flashing himself/touching himself to walking/jogging bystanders in the area between Jimmy Dee's but right before Shirley's," the victim from the May 19 incident stated in her email.

Separate incident

The second victim said in an email that she had a similar incident at the same place, around the same time of day.

"I went for an early morning run, like 5:30-6-ish a.m. time and he was in all black, long black shorts and shirt and was wearing a black hat so (I) couldn't get a good look at this face, and black socks and shoes," she stated. "I was running on the side of the road where you pass the turnoff to Jimmy Dee's and saw this dude run across the street to my side of the street and ran past me with his ... out, hanging his junk out. I yelled ... and ran even faster after."

The two women are friends and walk or run in the general area around the same time just before work.

The victim in the May 19 incident also stated she has heard of a co-worker who shared having gone through a similar incident in the area and around the same time in the morning recently. The Guam Daily Post was unable to reach the third person as of press time.

Suspect's description

The woman in the May 19 incident described the suspect as slim, roughly 5 feet, 6 inches tall with black hair and tan skin. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black drawstring shorts, and black off-brand Vans-type shoes.

She estimated the suspect is in his 20s or early 30s.

The second victim stated, "He looked pretty tan and was definitely a scrawny guy."