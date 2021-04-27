Targeted COVID-19 testing offered for staff, patrons of A-Class Lounge and Tsubaki Tower

The government of Guam continues to encourage residents who may have come into close contact with a cluster of COVID-19 cases to get tested for the disease.

A release from the Joint Information Center specified that patrons and staff who were at A-Class Lounge on April 7, or at The Tsubaki Tower between April 14 and 18 should also monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, including:

• cough

• shortness of breath

• fever

• chills

• muscle pain

• sore throat

• loss of taste or smell

The affected Tumon hotel will host a COVID-19 testing clinic for its employees today. Up to 200 residents who went to either business can be tested beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the old carnival grounds in Tiyan. Testing will be done on a first-come, first-served basis.

Village-based vaccination outreach clinics also continue today. Both doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be administered at the Agana Heights gym. Students, along with their parents or guardians, of John F. Kennedy High School will be able to get either dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the school campus. Both events begin at 9 a.m.

Appointments are still available for vaccinations at the University of Guam Calvo Field House. The clinic will resume Tuesday. A limited number of walk-in patients will be accepted, but officials recommend making an appointment online via Eventbrite.

Based on testing conducted April 24, the JIC reported zero positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 332 tests conducted. The island has 67 cases in active isolation, and a COVID Area Risk Score of 1.0.

(Daily Post Staff)