Three more Chinese men were arrested on suspicion of arriving on Guam illegally by boat.

Fu Li, 30; Zhicong Huang, 38; and Guo Qin She, 54, were arrested Wednesday afternoon by the multiagency task force established to prevent unlawful entries to Guam, according to a press release sent by Guam Police Department spokeswoman Officer Berlyn Savella.

The arrests were a result of coordinating efforts made by the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency and GPD, who were able to locate Fu Li, Huang and She, who were believed to have come by boat from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, GPD stated in the release.

Fu Li and Huang were arrested Wednesday and She was arrested Thursday on suspicion of failure to acquire clearance requirements, failure to deliver a manifest to a customs officer and invalid place of unloading.

Fu Li arrived July 7, Huang April 20 and She July 23, Savella said.

All three men were booked and confined at the Department of Corrections. Their cases were forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for review.

GPD continues to encourage reporting suspicious activity to Customs at 671-642-8071 or 8072 and GPD at 671-475-8615~7.

Arrests

Fu Li, Huang and She become the seventh, eighth and ninth individuals to be arrested by the task force in the past two weeks.

The first person arrested was Jianfeng Lu, who was reported by a fisherman who had seen what he thought were tourists walking along the dirt road to Urunao on Aug. 16.

Since then, four men, Haize Lu, 37; Ruigang Li, 49; Fujun Zhai, 34; and Jian Feng Li, 36; and one Chinese woman, Xiao Juan Sun, 41, were arrested and charged in the past two weeks.

Haize Lu remains the only one at DOC, while the rest have been released by the Superior Court of Guam.

Fu Li, Huang and She have yet to be charged in the Superior Court of Guam.