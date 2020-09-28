Dededo will be among the first areas to see how Guam's empty glass bottles and jars that would otherwise end up in the landfill or illegally dumped can be pulverized to help build roads.

The plan is part of Guam's zero waste initiative that Bureau of Statistics and Plans Director Tyrone Taitano shared with the rest of the Islandwide Beautification Task Force on Tuesday.

The task force, chaired by Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, is eyeing federal grants to buy glass pulverizers for more widespread use of crushed glass.

It's not just used glass bottles but also used plastics and other materials that are a target for recycling to help prolong the lifespan of Guam's landfill, help reduce costs and prepare for the military buildup's impact on the environment.

The Department of Public Works has already been using recycled asphalt for pavement and other projects, Taitano said.

Ongoing "green" efforts also involve reducing the volume of food wasted each day with partnerships already forged to bring unused cooked food from hotels to the Salvation Army to help feed the needy.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily halted these and other green initiatives, Taitano said.

In the pipeline are the development of a master plan for a recycling enterprise zone, a centralized food composting facility and a food bank.

Hundreds of abandoned vehicles, over 1,000 used tires and hundreds of washers, dryers, water heaters and other white goods have been removed from villages using portions of the Recycling Revolving Fund, said Mayors' Council of Guam Vice President Robert Hofmann.

By Sept. 30, the mayors' council expects to have 965 vehicles hauled away.

Hofmann, the mayor of Sinajana, said the Legislature's approval of additional funding for this effort will help villages get rid of health and safety hazards as soon as fiscal 2021 begins, instead of waiting for seven to eight months to begin the removal.

A portion of the $5.6 million U.S. Department of the Interior capital improvement project grant for 2018 has been used to complete the renovation of 16 restrooms at public beach parks, according to Department of Parks and Recreation Director Roque Alcantara and chief planner Jose Quinata.

Solar-powered closed-circuit TV security systems or video surveillance cameras will be added to enhance security at these public parks.

Next in line are the renovations of basketball courts, gyms and other sports facilities, officials said.

Public Works Director Vince Arriola said his agency will be sending out citations and notices of violation to owners of derelict and hazardous properties.

The lieutenant governor said he is encouraged by the beautification and cleanup efforts underway, and looks forward to more updates on illegal dumping enforcement and a universal trash collection system.