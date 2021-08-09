Task Force Koa Moana 21 deploys to Palau strengthen relationships in Indo-Pacific

A group of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, partnered with the U.S. Coast Guard, is deployed to the Republic of Palau from July to December.

Task Force Koa Moana 21 is part of theater security cooperation activities in the Indo Pacific and provides a unique opportunity to enhance relationships with the Republic of Palau.

President Surangel Whipps Jr. has noted that military exercises, such as Task Force Koa Moana 21, are important to Palau. They signal the continued partnership between Palau and the U.S., and visiting groups assist with various community programs that help support health and safety in the archipelago. In addition, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the military groups visiting provide a much-needed boost to the island nation's economy.

The task force is comprised of approximately 200 U.S. Marines and Sailors from 1st Marine Division, 1st Marine Logistics Group, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and I MEF Information Group, and Coast Guardsmen from Coast Guard District 14, who will task-organize into multiple detachments with expertise in providing engineering, medical, maritime law enforcement, and EOD capabilities.

TFKM 21 will conduct engineering projects on the island of Peleliu and the capital island, Babeldaob, to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to the Compacts of Free Association and to enhance interoperability when responding to potential humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, according to a press release. Additionally, will be able to conduct key leader engagements and provide subject matter expert exchanges.

Koa Moana, which means “Ocean Warrior,” is designed to strengthen and enhance relationships between the U.S. and partner nations in the Indo-Pacific region, improve interoperability with local security establishments, and serve as a humanitarian assistance survey team afloat in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command strategic and operational objectives.

Task Force Koa Moana 21 has diligently planned and adhered to strict COVID-19 mitigation measures to include vaccinations, pre-deployment quarantine, screening, and testing of all Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen assigned to the task force, the press release stated.

The task force is implementing strict measures during the deployment as well, including screening and testing of all personnel upon arrival to the Republic of Palau. Additionally, the task force will continuously monitor the health of all assigned service members throughout the deployment.