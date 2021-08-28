Task Force Koa Moana 21 has completed work with the people of Palau to improve the roads throughout Peleliu.

Peleliu was the site of one of the bloodiest battles of World War II in the Pacific. The National Museum of the Marine Corps calls it “the bitterest battle of the war for the Marines.”

From the start of the invasion of Peleliu Island on Sept. 15, 1944, the Battle of Peleliu was one of the bloodiest military conflicts of the Pacific, according to Department of Defense reports.

Through a combined effort, over 28,000 service members from the 1st Marine Division and 81st Infantry Division fought and endured a 40% casualty rate to liberate the island from over 10,000 Japanese soldiers.

Since the war, the U.S. military and the people of Palau have continued their relationship, allies in an effort to maintain peace in the Indo-Pacific region.

When the Marines of Task Force Koa Moana 21, I Marine Expeditionary Force, saw a way to pay homage to the legacy of Marines while also honoring their friendship with the people of Palau, they took it, according to a press release.

The team called this latest project “a sign of their continued friendship and commitment to Palau and its people.”

“The completion of the work is like day and night difference, people are enjoying it. I have never seen so many cars driving back and forth,” said Temmy Shmull, governor of Peleliu State. “All the people of Peleliu benefit from this road, all the people who visit this island will benefit. The school busses use this road, the children benefit which is very important to us.”

The completion of the road project was planned to coincide with the Peleliu Liberation Day Celebration held on Aug. 14 this year. The celebration is a state holiday for both Ngaraard and Peleliu.

“Peleliu is sacred ground for the U.S. Marine Corps. Getting the opportunity to see it in person was incredible,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jason Reukema, commanding officer of Task Force Koa Moana 21, I Marine Expeditionary Force. “After speaking with Governor Shmull about the roads in Peleliu, I saw an opportunity for the task force, which has a wealth of engineering knowledge, to do something that would support the people of Palau and further cement the Palauan and U.S. relationship. After that, making the project a priority was an easy choice.”

The road project is part of the overall mission of TFKM-21 to conduct Theater Security Operations and reaffirm the U.S. commitment to the Compact of Free Association.

