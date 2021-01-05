Tax-break bills introduced as 36th Legislature takes office

Hot off the heels of inauguration and just as promised, a group of Republican senators has introduced a series of bills they say will encourage businesses to hire workers and help get the economy back on its feet.

The bills are tax related and were proffered by Sens. James Moylan, Tony Ada, Christopher Duenas and Frank Blas Jr. as part of the Let's Get Guam Moving initiative.

The measures would:

reduce the business privilege tax from 5% to 4%;

place a two-year suspension on the property tax increase for improvements valued at $1 million or more, with the exception being individual homes valued at more than $1 million;

and amend the gross threshold of limited BPT exemptions passed by the 35th Legislature, from $250,000 to $500,000.

While some might welcome the measures, the proposals come at a time when the government of Guam is already projecting to end the fiscal year $8 million short of its mark, with declines in the first two months mostly attributed to shortfalls in BPT collections.

The first joint release on the Let's Get Guam Moving initiative had the senators stating that the first step to mobilize the economy is to create opportunities for businesses to hire, and that begins with reducing overhead costs, "particularly government obligations." In return, the government benefits from an infusion of payroll taxes and spending.

But while the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines holds promise for tourism recovery in late 2021, the island's main industry may not fully recover until 2024.

Moylan said reductions in BPT would impact government collections but added that if nothing is done, "the present situation will adversely impact the government's collection regardless. We need to get more residents back to work. Which is the cusp of our initiatives."

The objective is simple, he stated.

"If we can help reduce the overhead expenditures for businesses, particularly small businesses, this may allow them to utilize the savings to bring employees back to work, which in turn would help spur economic activity (payroll taxes, spending, etc.)," Moylan said.

"One of the reasons behind the introduction of the measure to place a moratorium on the property tax increase was to provide some relief to the hotels, who were impacted by (Public Law) 1-35. Once again, the objective is to provide them some leverage with expenses in getting island residents back to work, and with the state of tourism, this is a start," he added.

The three measures introduced are also just the first of several bills to be introduced in the coming weeks as part of Let's Get Guam Moving, according to Moylan and his colleagues.

Other measures

Several hearings have been held for Bill 404-35, the controversial septic tank measure, but the bill didn't make it to the session floor and Régine Biscoe Lee, the bill's sponsor, is no longer a senator.

While its opponents argued the bill would make it more difficult to develop property, Bill 404 was introduced to combat growing nitrate pollution in Guam's northern groundwater and close a loophole involving parental subdivisions.

Bill 312-35, a measure to amend Civil Service Commission law, was withdrawn in late December 2020. The bills drew concern because of a six-month deadline to request a post audit investigation of a hire. Its sponsors, Sen. Mary Torres and Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, are both in the 36th Guam Legislature.

A major bill reforming Guam's medical malpractice tort laws was introduced at the tail end of the 35th Legislature. The measure was sponsored by Therese Terlaje, the newly minted speaker of the 36th Legislature, and Sen. Telo Taitague.

"We have actively solicited and received input on the bill introduced last term, and are working to incorporate some of the suggestions. We hope to introduce an improved version shortly," Terlaje told The Guam Daily Post.