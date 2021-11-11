Tax breaks for residential construction proposed

Sen. Jim Moylan is proposing a five-year tax incentive program that offsets the cost of constructing a new home, or improving an existing residence.

Bill 222-36, also known as the Housing Opportunities Makes Economic Sense, or HOMES, Act, is meant to address the local shortage of affordable housing and the rising costs of construction by creating a new, temporary Qualifying Certificate program, according to a release from Moylan’s office.

“The primary objective of the measure is simple, if we can provide a developer or even a property owner a monetary incentive to help offset the rising costs in constructing a new home or even an apartment building, we increase the opportunities for such investments to take place,” Moylan stated.

To qualify for the tax breaks, the total cost of a planned new dwelling cannot be more than $400,000 and renovations must cost at least 20% of the property’s value. The measure proposes that 20% of total construction costs for eligible applicants be offset, with QC beneficiaries choosing which tax liability to apply the QC to, either:

• 100% of business privilege taxes for 20 years “as long as the tax credits are available at the point they are taken."

• 75% income tax rebate for 20 years.

• 100% real property tax abatement for 10 years, provided “the real property on which the tax is assessed is only utilized by the beneficiary for activities identified in their qualifying certificate.

• 100% use tax exemption “with respect to property used to construct, furnish and equip” the dwelling.

Those seeking the benefit must also agree to other stipulations, like paying a community contribution and demonstrating savings should the property be rented out or sold.

“The HOMES Act does state a provision in which the benefactor of the Special QC is required as part of their application process to justify how they would pass the savings to their tenants or homebuyers, which helps the family seeking affordable housing. Failure to oblige shall result in a cancellation of the Special QC," Moylan stated.

The legislation was co-sponsored by Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes, and Sens. Chris Duenas, Frank Blas, and Tony Ada.

Although the program is meant to expire after five years, the bill allows the Guam Economic Development Authority the option to extend it for another five years, should the government, private sector and community determine it should be.