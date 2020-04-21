Tax collections dip by $10M in a month

The government of Guam's tax collections decreased by $10 million compared to what it expected to collect in March, when nonessential businesses were shut down and tourism stood still.

Before COVID-19, GovGuam projected to collect $57.3 million last month, primarily in income and business privilege tax payments, but actual collections amounted to about $45.8 million, according to the latest Consolidated Revenues and Expenditures Report.

Guam had adopted about $803 million in General Fund revenues for fiscal year 2020.

GovGuam's latest revenue tracking shows Guam would end the fiscal year at about $795 million in revenues by the end of the budget year in September – an $8 million drop – but that's only if March revenue collections will not be followed by another steep slide in tax collections in April when nonessential Guam businesses remain shut down.

And there's no certainty tourist arrivals will resume soon. Some of the airlines have reduced flights to Guam by more than 90% in May.

Special fund revenue projections show major hits to the Tourist Attraction Fund and Customs and Quarantine Inspection Services Fund due to decreased visitor arrivals. The Territorial Educational Facilities Fund, Solid Waste Operations Fund and Guam Highway Fund also project shortages.

Prior to COVID-19, GovGuam had projected a significant boost in tax revenue collections.

Financial reports from January showed General Fund revenues tracking to land about $30 million above the adopted budget.

By February, the surplus dropped by nearly half at about $17 million.

But the COVID-19 crisis didn't begin significantly impacting Guam until March, when the island saw its first few positive cases followed by stricter travel regulations and, ultimately, the closing of nonessential businesses.

Lester Carlson, director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, said last week that as they track government revenues, they need to take into consideration certain factors such as federal COVID-19 financial aid, and the Navy's use of several Guam hotels for the quarantine of sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

"If the Roosevelt wasn't here, then there would be a significant decline," Carlson said. The Navy has placed close to 2,000 sailors under quarantine in Guam hotels.

Rear Adm. John Menoni, commander of the military's Joint Region Marianas, said Monday the majority of the warship's sailors are expected to return to the Theodore Roosevelt in the next couple of weeks.

Near the beginning of the month, Gov. Lou Leon said she'd been told COVID-19 had resulted in the "worst economic situation" for Guam.

Last week, the governor said she suspects the economy to rebound within a year of federal aid arriving, even though the economy may not rise to the extent seen before the pandemic.

In a state of economic uncertainty, other jurisdictions have implemented spending cuts.

The governor of Hawaii recently proposed a 20% pay cut for teachers and other public employees.

Leon Guerrero said last week she had no plans to trim the budget for GovGuam personnel.

"As far as the government employees, I always believed this, and maybe people won't agree with me, but the longer and the better you employ your employees, the better and the quicker our economy can come back. ... I have said this and I will say it again, as long as I can pay the employees of the government of Guam, I will continue to employ the employees of (GovGuam)," the governor added.