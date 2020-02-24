Sen. Amanda L. Shelton on Sunday announced she has introduced Bill 301 to authorize certain tax credits for a new electronic health records system and critically needed medical equipment for the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority.

The purpose of Bill 301 will be to assist in providing the funds to replace the nearly obsolete electronic health monitoring system and purchase various lifesaving medical equipment, its author stated in a press release.

During a recent oversight hearing of GMH, Lillian Perez-Posadas, GMH administrator, shared that a new EHR system, along with training, is estimated to cost upward of $20 million.

“The GMHA deserves the support and resources needed to live out its mission of providing quality patient care in a safe environment,” said Shelton.