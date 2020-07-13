Tax filing deadline 2 days away

The deadline for filing income tax is Wednesday and residents are reminded of the various ways they can file their tax returns, as well as make payments.

"July 15 is the deadline for income tax returns," said Dafne Shimizu, Department of Revenue and Taxation director, who added during a recent radio interview on ThePoint, that the agency has been preparing. "We do have what our team is now calling 'the easy line,' which is the line if you are filing only but no payment."

Shimizu said that line is located on the left side of the Rev and Tax building in Barrigada, which is the side closest to the road leading to Catholic Social Service. "Generally the line is not very long, so I really encourage people to use the line."

She said there's also the drop box at the Barrigada office. "On July 15, our deadline date, we will have someone here to pull the box ... at midnight," she said.

What is typically an April 15 deadline was pushed back by the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation, in line with the federal Internal Revenue Service postponement in light of the COVID-19 virus that has swept through the world. Guam Rev and Tax mirrors the IRS.

Rev and Tax sent out a press release Sunday reminding the community of the 2019 Guam Income Tax Return deadline.

Shimizu said the agency will have staff guiding tax filers through the building this week, particularly Wednesday, when officials anticipate a surge of people rushing to file.

The Barrigada Rev and Tax office is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Additionally, residents can mail their forms via the U.S. Postal Service, according to the press release.

Online filing

"We are gearing up for the surge," Shimizu said, though she noted that this year there will be no satellite locations.

Rev and Tax officials are also encouraging residents to consider filing online.

"If you're going to file an extension, you can file online," she said, noting that perhaps some people may not have all of their documents ready.

In addition to being able to file for an extension online, Rev and Tax officials encourage residents to visit myguamtax.com to see if they're eligible to file taxes online.

Payments

Taxpayers can make payments at:

• Treasurer of Guam cashiers at the Barrigada office, the ITC Building in Tamuning and Department of Public Works Business License Permit Center in Upper Tumon.

• Collection Branch at the Rev and Tax main office in Barrigada.

• Rev and Tax drop box (payments by check only) at the DRT main office in Barrigada.

Residents can call the Income Tax Processing Branch at 635-1809/1840/1841/1842/1857 for more information, or email general questions to pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.