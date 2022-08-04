Rolling back the Business Privilege Tax and whether the Legislature should serve only part time were some of the topics addressed during Thursday's You Decide Legislative Forum for Democratic candidates. The forum was hosted by Guam Young Professionals, a committee of the Guam Chamber of Commerce. It followed the Republican forum, which took place late last month.

The forum went over a number of questions, ranging from economic issues to crime statistics. Questions were asked via random lottery and candidates were given one minute and 30 seconds to respond.

The question of whether the BPT should be rolled back to 4% was posed to Sen. Sabina Perez and candidate Roy Gamboa. The rollback is an ongoing concern for the chamber, which has time and again called on senators to implement the tax reduction. The BPT was raised to 5% in 2018 to combat the effects of Trump tax cuts. The candidates also were asked how they would ensure government services are not impacted should they support the rollback.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Perez said she would assess supporting the rollback if a funding source can be found to offset the reduction.

"I think one of the avenues ... is to assess the use tax, which, according to the public auditor, we are undercollecting about $60 million plus. That $60 million could go toward reduction in taxes and potentially other needs in our community, ... so this is something that I'm open to looking at," Perez said.

Gamboa said he did not believe he could support a rollback because "90% of small businesses have already been rolled back." He appeared to be referring to recently enacted law that imposes just a 3% BPT for businesses that make up to $500,000 in gross receipts. This exemption was estimated to encapsulate about 90% of all small businesses on island.

"So, further rolling it back would mean the 10% of companies that make more than $500,000 a year would get that benefit. ... What this would do is put heavier burden on small businesses to remain open and keep the island in a very competitive state. I support the small businesses and what they try to do, ... so as it stands right now, this is where I agree with Sen. Sabina Perez, where we can take a look at other ways to increase revenues coming into the government. That way more services can be provided by our government agencies," Gamboa said.

Candidates Fred Bordallo Jr., Darrel "Chris Malafunkshun" Barnett and Roy Quinata were asked if they supported converting the BPT into a sales tax. Bordallo said he preferred to maintain a BPT.

"When I look at sales taxes, those impact the consumers. And sometimes they can actually, there's a fear factor with consumers whenever they see increases in sales tax," Bordallo said. "I actually want to eliminate the sales tax and keep on the (BPT) but just make sure it's affordable, ... balancing that with the government services."

There is no sales tax on Guam. However, the legislation that raised the BPT in 2018 also created a 2% sales tax. At the time, the rate hike was intended to be temporary, with the sales tax taking effect after the tax increase expired. But the sales tax was later repealed and the BPT hike made permanent.

Quinata, on the other hand, said he believed transparency began and ended with a sales tax, adding that he believed Guam could capture more funding and resources with the conversion.

"Because everything will be reported, ... There's a lot of cash business operations out there that are all, like, skimming their way through the government. And I understand that there are some small business operations just trying to get their feet started, but a lot of other businesses are also trying to scheme their way through the government to pay minimal and avoid taxes," Quinata said. He added that although he would support the proposal, he believed there still needs to be research on the matter if brought to the table.

Barnett said "hell no" to the conversion. Referring back to an initial question about addressing the rising cost of living, Barnett said taxes were bad and that a moratorium on government fee increases should also be implemented.

"I believe that the relationship with businesses and the government throughout the pandemic has been very adversarial. So, I want to sit the businesses down with the Legislature and have an honest conversation without either side digging their heels in the sand. And I think that's really the only way to move forward," Barnett said.

He joined Speaker Therese Terlaje in rejecting the idea of a part-time Legislature. Terlaje said moving the Legislature to part time would weaken its ability to provide checks and balances to the executive and judicial branches.

"I think legislatures must become intimately familiar with the yearslong problems that will not be resolved by quick-fix legislations, ... and listening part time is not good representation," Terlaje said, adding that lawmakers must serve all the people of Guam all the time and not bend to special interests.

Barnett said he was "totally opposed" to a part-time Legislature and believed the body should revert to 21 senators from today's 15.

"Just to expand on the speaker's points, when you talk about the Legislature being the people's house, ... with just 15 senators, too much power is concentrated in too few hats," Barnett said.

"We're not facing part-time problems. The problems we're facing, I think, warrant a return to 21 senators. Before you guys come for me, just realize that the Legislative budget, when you look at the whole government, it's really just a drop in the bucket. We've kind of fallen into the habit of demonizing our senators, ... But like speaker said, I think checks and balances is one of the most important roles and I'm not sure we're getting the most bang for our buck with 15 senators," he added.

Other candidates who participated in the forum were William Parkinson, Kelly Marsh, Dwayne San Nicolas, Sen. Joe San Agustin, Alexander Duenas, Jonathan Savares, Sarah Thomas Nededog, John Ananich and David Duenas.