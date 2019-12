The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail 166 tax refund checks this week.

The checks total approximately $842,000 including refunds garnished to repay government debts for error-free returns filed on or before July 5, 2019, the departments announced in a joint press release.

For inquiries, please contact the Income Tax Branch of the Department of Revenue & Taxation at 635-1809 or Edward Birn, Department of Administration at 475-1250.