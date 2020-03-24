590 tax refund checks this week

MORE REFUNDS: The Department of Revenue and Taxation will mail tax refund checks this week. Post file photo

The Department of Revenue and Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail 590 tax refund checks this week, according to a joint press release.

The checks total more than $2 million, some of which was garnished to repay taxpayers' government debts including Guam Memorial Hospital bills.

This batch of refunds is for error-free tax returns filed on or before Oct. 12.

For more information, go to guamtax.com and send comments via the “Contact Us” section, or email pinadmin@revtax.com, or call 475-1250.

