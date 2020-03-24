The Department of Revenue and Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail 590 tax refund checks this week, according to a joint press release.

The checks total more than $2 million, some of which was garnished to repay taxpayers' government debts including Guam Memorial Hospital bills.

This batch of refunds is for error-free tax returns filed on or before Oct. 12.

For more information, go to guamtax.com and send comments via the “Contact Us” section, or email pinadmin@revtax.com, or call 475-1250.