Tax refund provision in budget law raises concerns

About 77% of nearly 63,000 tax refunds for 2020 have been processed and paid as of the end of August, according to the latest tax refund status report. But that still leaves about 5,300 processed returns to be paid, and about 9,000 returns awaiting processing.

The payment and funding of tax refunds were a significant discussion point during budget talks in August. One of the last amendments added to the fiscal 2022 budget act was the provision from Speaker Therese Terlaje that appropriated $20 million from projected fiscal 2021 excess to the tax refund provision for that year.

In other words, lawmakers inserted language in the fiscal 2022 budget law that changed how much was anticipated and set aside for tax refunds in the prior budget law.

It was an unprecedented amendment, as far as the director of the Office of Finance and Budget, Stephen Guerrero, was concerned.

But Terlaje stated during session that the General Fund had been tracking negative for years, and for the last three years, GovGuam had seen collections in excess of the budget due to conservative revenue projections, which the governor used to reduce the General Fund deficit to about $1.5 million.

"Some of you said 'let's wait and see in FY 2022, let's not over-predict our revenue. Let's wait and see and then readjust.' That's exactly what I'm trying to do here," Terlaje told colleagues in August.

While the fiscal 2022 budget bill was allowed to lapse into law, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero was critical of the Terlaje amendment, which she called "premature at best and reckless at worst" because it utilized excess collections that are not yet certain. The final audit of GovGuam finances for fiscal 2021 won't be done until at least May 2022.

It was also a concern for Sen. Joe San Agustin, the Legislature's appropriations chairman. He did not support the amendment.

Terlaje based her amendment on the July General Fund financial report, which tracked about $22.3 million in excess collections for fiscal 2021. But special revenue funds are tracking $20 million behind for the same fiscal year, according to Guerrero. General Fund revenues normally make up shortfalls in the special funds.

If the General Fund has to cover special funds, the government can end up short, San Agustin said.

"If we are short in 2021, even though they're saying we could have a surplus ... I hate to put it this way, but we might have caused a deficit," he said.

Guerrero said the amendment is risky because failing to meet the new revenue levels may cause a negative impact on the government's bottom line. But at the same time, there is an outstanding amount of refunds due from prior years and "any funding we can gear towards paying that debt off, I believe would be very beneficial for the government," Guerrero said.

One way to curtail using the General Fund is to reduce expenses from special funds so that they match collections, according to Guerrero, who added that it was "anybody's guess" whether the General Fund was actually used to offset shortfalls in the special funds in prior years.

The speaker said in August that if the government ends up short, the governor had said that she would cover shortfalls due to the pandemic with American Rescue Plan funding. Excess collections would also apply at the end of the fiscal year so a shortfall then would not impact agencies, she said.

Modernization and facilities needed

Funding is just one aspect surrounding tax refunds. Before refunds can be paid, they must be processed, and that also requires resources. The priority should be to grant the Department of Revenue and Taxation the funding and facilities it needs to hire, collect taxes, process tax refunds and perform other functions, according to San Agustin.

"Unfortunately, Rev and Tax is not the priority," he said. "Yeah, we want refunds. Well let's trim these other agencies so we can get (Rev and Tax) what they need. Let's get them out of the box that they're in so they have a better office space so they can work properly. That's what I've been trying to figure out, is how do we get funding to them to build a new building."

San Agustin said $2 million is paid annually in rent for Rev and Tax. The department has been at the Barrigada property for more than a decade, he said. San Agustin estimated it wouldn't cost more than $15 million to construct a building for the department and pay off the cost in seven to eight years. The issue has been finding property and convincing others to buy in to the project, he said.

"Let me give you a good example. I was pursuing the land next to GPA/GWA in Mangilao. Twelve acres of land there. We tried to work that with the CHamoru Land Trust (Commission). One of the things were, 'What do we get out of it?' What do you mean, 'What do we get out of it? It's the Department of Revenue and Tax," San Agustin said.

The power and water utilities agreed to allow joint use of their parking lot if Rev and Tax was situated near their facility, but the CLTC was reluctant and the project didn't move forward, according to San Agustin. He attempted this in his first term, he said.

"But I'm not going to give up," San Agustin said. "We do what we need to do."

Having the right number of personnel, and right technology, equipment, and planning at Rev and Tax will get tax refunds out in two weeks instead of months, according to Guerrero.