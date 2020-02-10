The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail 203 tax refund checks this week, according to a joint press release.

The checks total approximately $699,157 including refunds garnished to repay government debts for error free returns filed on or before Aug. 17, 2019.

Taxpayers with questions are asked to contact the Income Tax Branch of the Department of Revenue & Taxation at 671- 635-1809 or Mr. Edward Birn, Department of Administration at 671-475-1250.