Tax refunds going out to early March filers

The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed 3,136 income tax refunds totaling $9.8 million.

The Department of Administration mailed paper checks or paid refunds through electronic deposits for error-free returns filed on or before March 2, 2022, according to the governor's office.

Of the nearly $100 million tax refunds paid to date, some $75 million was paid to early filers for tax year 2021 as efforts continue to close the turnaround time for payments, according to the governor's office.

For more information or questions, contact the DRT Call Center at 635-1840/1841/7614/7651/1813.

Due to high call volumes, DRT recommends utilizing the ‘Contact Us’ section on myguamtax.com or email pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.