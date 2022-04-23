Tax refunds going out to early March filers

The Department of Revenue and Taxation has processed 3,136 income tax refunds totaling $9.8 million.

The Department of Administration mailed paper checks or paid refunds through electronic deposits for error-free returns filed on or before March 2, 2022, the governor's office said Friday in a press release.

Of the nearly $100 million in tax refunds paid to date, some $75 million was paid to early filers for tax year 2021, as efforts continue to close the turnaround time for payments, the governor's office said in the release.

For more information or questions, contact the DRT Call Center at 671-635-1840/1841/7614/7651/1813.

Due to high call volumes, DRT recommends utilizing the "Contact Us" section on myguamtax.com or email pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.