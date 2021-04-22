The Department of Revenue & Taxation announced today it has processed 3,154 tax refunds for tax year 2020 and prior income tax refunds this week.

The Department of Administration will now process these for payment by check payments or electronic deposit.

About 10,000 manual returns were filed on Feb. 12, 2021. This is the fourth batch of refunds paid for this file date.

The total income tax refunds that will be paid in this batch is approximately $9,938,640 including refunds garnished to repay government debts.

These represent payment of 3,154 error free returns filed on or before Feb. 12, 2021.

To check the status of your income tax refund please log into your individual account at https://www.myguamtax.com/ and use the ‘Lookup Status of 1040 Refund’ tool. DRT can be reached at 635-1840/1841 or 635-7651.

Due to high call volumes, DRT recommends to utilize the ‘Lookup Status’ tool or contact us via the ‘Contact Us’ section of our website or to e-mail us at incometax@revtax.guam.gov.