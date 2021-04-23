Tax refunds processed for 3,154 February filers

The Department of Revenue & Taxation announced Thursday it has processed 3,154 refunds for tax year 2020 and prior income tax refunds this week.

The Department of Administration will now process these for payment by check or electronic deposit.

About 10,000 manual returns were filed by Feb. 12. This is the fourth batch of refunds paid for this file date.

The total income tax refunds that will be paid in this batch is approximately $9,938,640, including refunds garnished to repay government debts.

These represent payment of 3,154 error-free returns filed on or before Feb. 12.

To check the status of your income tax refund, log into your individual account at https://www.myguamtax.com and use the "Lookup Status of 1040 Refund" tool. DRT can be reached at 635-1840/1 or 635-7651.

Due to high call volumes, DRT recommends utilizing the "Lookup Status" tool or to contact the department via the Contact Us section of the website, or to email incometax@revtax.guam.gov.