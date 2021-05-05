Tax refunds processed for some of the February filers

The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed 1,946 tax refunds for tax year 2020.

The checks will be mailed or direct deposits will be processed this week.

The total income tax refunds paid for this batch is $5.6 million including refunds garnished to repay government debts.

These represent payment of 1,946 error-free tax returns filed on or before Feb. 18, 2021.

To check the status of your income tax refund, log into your individual account at https://www.myguamtax.com/ and use the ‘Lookup Status of 1040 Refund’ tool.

DRT can be reached at 635-1840/1841 or 635-7651.

Due to high call volumes, DRT recommends that taxpayers utilize the ‘Lookup Status’ tool or email incometax@revtax.guam.gov.