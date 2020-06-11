Tax relief measure withdrawn

"Sabotage." That was how Sen. James Moylan described the treatment of his tax rollback proposal at the hands of certain fellow lawmakers. After successfully placing the long-pending legislation on the session agenda Wednesday morning, Moylan withdrew the bill that afternoon following a failed attempt to request time for revisions.

Bill 9-35, Moylan's legislation, would have reverted the business privilege tax to 4% from 5%. Moylan later promised to introduce a new bill that would be a tiered approach, but made his feelings known on the session floor Wednesday.

"Obviously, I do need time to make amendments to this bill, and it's disappointing and I feel it's unfair that I wasn't allowed that time, as I've seen my other colleagues were. So obviously, I feel I'm being sabotaged in this position. It is not fair. And therefore I withdraw Bill 9-35," Moylan said during the committee of the whole, which had been called to discuss the bill.

His statements drew criticism from Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee, who said she felt compelled to defend the Legislature against an "untrue and unsubstantiated attack."

"The notion that the Legislature is in a position to debate the lowering of the BPT as the result of 'sabotage' has no factual foundation," Lee said. "The author of this measure introduced the bill in January of last year. If the author is not in a position to amend the legislation 17 months later that's not because of a conspiracy against the bill."

These comments prompted Sen. William Castro to call on the legislative legal counsel to determine whether Lee could make the remarks under legislative rules.

The pause to seek the legislative legal counsel's advice offered a moment of calm following an emotionally charged discussion.

Following consultation with legal counsel, Sen. Joe San Agustin, overseeing the committee of the whole, stated discussion on Bill 9 had ended.

Lee attempted to speak under what's called "point of personal privilege" but was again prevented from speaking further.

"Mr. Chair," she told San Agustin, "It's clear they don't want to hear what I have to say because when you speak the truth many times people try to shut you down."

The Democratic Party of Guam later issued a release criticizing Moylan.

"After 17 months of seeking this bill’s placement on the agenda, Senator Moylan now claims that he was 'sabotaged' because a majority of his colleagues agreed that his bill should be debated today," the release stated in part. "Senator Moylan’s like that guy who sits on the bench blaming the quarterback but chokes as soon as he’s on the field."

Moylan said he still believes in reducing the BPT and his new bill will work collectively with the 2021 budget discussions. The issue involves more than just the price of goods but is also about helping small businesses, he added.

"We also need to make sure that the revised measure will prevent the opposition from issuing scare tactics to public sector employees that such actions result in furloughs since that is wrong," Moylan stated.