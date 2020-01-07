2019 tax return filing might start later this month

Taxpayers may be able to begin filing 2019 tax returns by the end of January, after the Department of Revenue and Taxation completes the upgrades and testing of its programming and processing system.

Lawrence Terlaje, the administrator of the Taxpayer Services Division, added the timeline is only an estimate.

Rev and Tax issued a notice on Dec. 31, 2019 that it currently is in the process of upgrading its system in preparation for the 2020 tax filing season and wouldn't be accepting individual or corporate income tax returns for tax year 2019 until further notice.

The agency needed to wait for finalized forms from the Internal Revenue Service before it could perform the updates, so that the Rev and Tax system calculates correctly based on the forms.

The upgrades are being done by the agency's internal IT workers, Terlaje said. The updates also take place annually.

"They have to take a look at the form itself and also at the instruction to make sure its clear as to how its supposed to be computed ... That's how that programming takes place. It's designed so you have to take from the form," he said.

"We've got two to three more weeks to try and get this thing finished ... but we won't know until after the testing," Terlaje added later.

More refunds

Also yesterday, Rev and Tax announced 205 tax refund checks will be mailed this week.

The checks total approximately $810,987 for tax returns that are error-free and were filed before July 12, 2019. That amount includes refunds garnished to repay government debts.