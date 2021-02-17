Tax returns, real property tax payments can be submitted at DRT's Drive-Through Drop-Off service

The Department of Revenue and Taxation is offering Drive-Through Drop-Off service for residents filing income tax returns and business privilege tax returns as well as those making check payments for real property taxes.

The drive through services will be held Feb. 19 and Feb. 22 at the Barrigada office, according to a press release from the agency. The hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We are trying to give as much opportunity as possible for people to file their returns given our operational limitations due to the public health emergency,” said Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu, DRT director. “Our team also is working to make it so that people have the information they need to be able to make payments timely.”

Individuals taking advantage of DRT’s Drive-Through Drop-Off services, must remain in their vehicles and must wear face masks. Filers will be directed to DRT’s drive through drop off area.

DRT officials also provided the following instructions:

Income tax returns

For those filing income tax returns, officials underscored that the drive through service will only be for documents only and not payments.

Residents who do need to make a payment with their tax returns can do so at the Treasurer of Guam at the ITC Building, or make payments online. Information regarding online payments can be found at https://pay.guam.gov/pg/payments.aspx.

For people who need to pick up their tax returns, DRT’s Barrigada office has a limited number of Forms 1040 and 1040SR. Taxpayers may obtain forms during DRT’s walk-in servicing hours from 8 a.m. - noon Monday through Friday.

Forms are also available online at http://www.govguamdocs.com/revtax/index_revtax.htm. Instructions can be found at https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/i1040gi.pdf.

Real Property

For anyone making real property tax payments, only checks will be accepted at the drive through service on Feb. 19 and 22.

The 2020 Real Property Tax Statements must be presented when making payments. Individuals requiring a real property tax invoice must go to Real Property Tax Section to make request.

Those paying real property or business privilege taxes with check can utilize the drive through service as well.

However, credit card or cash payments must be paid at the Treasurer of Guam at the ITC Building. 2020 Real Property Tax Statements are required to be presented when making a payment at the Treasurer of Guam.

Online payments can also be made. Information regarding online payments can be found at https://pay.guam.gov/pg/payments.aspx.

Business Privilege Tax

Drive through drop off service is available for check payments only for Business Privilege Taxes and for BPT returns requiring no payment.

Credit card or cash payments must be paid at the Treasurer of Guam at the ITC Building. Taxpayers must bring two copies of their return when making payment.

Information regarding online payments can be found at https://pay.guam.gov/pg/payments.aspx.