Tax rollback, small business relief proposals fail

Sen. Therese Terlaje attempted to amend Bill 323 on Tuesday to roll back the business privilege tax from 5% to 4% in hopes the proposed tax cut would help consumers' buying power in this tough economic time.

“The rise in the BPT was passed down to many of our families who consumed these goods and services. If we are looking to provide relief to our working families, then a full rollback of the BPT is a way to do that,” Terlaje stated in a press release.

Terlaje's proposal would have been in effect for two years.

However, her idea was shot down, after it was considered “materially different” and out of order by Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, according to Terlaje's press release.

Terlaje's proposal was brought up in a discussion on Bill 323, which is titled, in part, as a measure that would help small businesses, and "to mitigate the impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic."

Terlaje made a motion to attempt to counter Barnes but that motion did not receive enough votes from the rest of the senators.

The efforts of Terlaje, a Democrat, followed similar efforts by Sen. James Moylan, a Republican who has been proposing the rollback of the BPT without success.

"I supported her amendment, as it's an issue I have been championing since the start of this legislative term," Moylan stated. "It is unfortunate that Senator Therese's amendment did not advance, and thus I do plan on trying to get Bill 9 on the agenda this week."

Bill 9 is the BPT reduction measure Moylan introduced at the start of the senators' term last year.

"And I believe that now, more than ever, it's a critical issue that needs to be placed on the table for discussion."

$30M in additional expenditures

Sen. Terlaje stated she did not support raising the BPT – which affects the cost of most goods and services – in the last legislative term.

"The governor and members of this body since last January have insisted we cannot afford to roll back or repeal the increase in BPT and could not afford to dedicate any of the revenues to capital improvements at the hospital. Recently, the Legislature has been willing to consider bills totaling at least $30 million in additional expenditures including $11 million more for GovGuam health insurance and an unknown amount for GovGuam double pay," Terlaje stated.

"If we are considering an additional $30 million in expenditures, then perhaps we should consider a rollback of the BPT instead," Terlaje stated.

She said she will support "any future efforts that effectively reduce the economic burden on working families."

'Flip flops'

Moylan also noted that earlier Tuesday, he proposed an amendment to Bill 323 with the intention of increasing the gross receipts tax exemption thresholds under the Dave Santos Act from $250,000 to $500,000. He said "flip flops" on the vote meant it didn't pass.

The amendment initially passed with a vote of 8-7.

However, 20 minutes later, a motion was made to reconsider the amendment, and this time, the amendment failed with a new vote count of 6-9, according to Moylan. The amendment would have assisted small businesses to attain additional relief, by allowing a reduction in the BPT from 5% to 3% on the first $500,000 of gross revenue.

Sens. Amanda Shelton and Jose Terlaje changed their votes – voting against the amendment that would have helped small businesses.

“While I understand that politics plays a role when advocating for policy ... it is unfortunate when it comes at a price that adversely impacts small businesses, many of which were forced to shut down during the pandemic."

“I guess the new normal in the Legislature will be to call for a vote on the same amendment continuously until the outcome is in your favor. Further, how convenient was it for two senators to quickly switch their votes?”