Tax filers who want to file their tax returns early can hold off on their paperwork.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation is preparing to update its programming and processing systems for the income tax filing Season which is for Tax Year 2019. "DRT will not be accepting individual or corporate income tax returns for tax year 2019 at this time," the department stated in a press release Tuesday.

"We will advise at a later time on an official date when tax returns will be accepted," it stated.