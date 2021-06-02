Tax withholding for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program and a significant corporate income tax payment substantially contributed to reducing the government of Guam's accumulated General Fund deficit in fiscal year 2020, down to $1.5 million from $47.8 million in the prior year.

The latest government of Guam audit from the Office of Public Accountability noted that the government posted a $46.3 million surplus in fiscal 2020, resulting in the General Fund deficit reduction. It is the second surplus and subsequent deficit reduction realized since fiscal 2019.

The administration's finance officials have attributed the recent surplus to maximizing the use of federal dollars, in lieu of local moneys, as well as greater than anticipated tax revenues.

Collections on gross receipts tax fell short by $18.4 million despite the rate remaining at 5% due to the COVID-19 pandemic virtually shutting down the private sector, according to the OPA.

However, income tax increased by $44 million compared to fiscal 2019, which represented the bulk of GovGuam's $707 million General Fund revenues in 2020. Withholding taxes for the PUA and corporate income taxes pushed collections past fiscal 2020 projections by $48 million.

But in addition to income tax collections, General Fund expenditures also increased from last fiscal year. The top three expenses were for public education, protection of life and property and collective payments to the University of Guam, Guam Memorial Hospital, Guam Community College and GovGuam Retirement Fund. Only public education expenditures decreased compared to fiscal 2019.

The General Fund also covers shortfalls in other funds, and about $35 million was transferred out of the General Fund to other funds in fiscal 2020.

The OPA commended GovGuam for reducing the General Fund deficit but noted that a $2.4 billion deficit still exists for the whole government, although that is improving.

GovGuam's total deficit net position decreased by $9.8 million from fiscal 2019, and within the past five years, the government reported an improvement in the overall deficit for the second time, according to the OPA.

"However, the pension and (Other Post-Employment Benefits) liabilities of $1.1 billion and $1.7 billion, respectively, still present a long-term effect on the government’s deficit," the OPA stated.

The government also saved $63.4 million with a bond refinancing, which was done partly to pay for energy use improvements at John F. Kennedy High School.

GovGuam had a debt ceiling of about $1.4 billion as of Oct. 31, 2019. The accumulated debt outstanding as of fiscal 2020 was $1 billion, almost all from limited obligation bonds paid through different tax revenues, according to the OPA.

Overall, the long-term debt decreased by $30 million.