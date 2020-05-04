Taxi service comes to a screeching halt

Dan-Michael Romulo, owner of Dan Da Man Taxi Service, has been in business since 1990. Local residents may recognize him strolling through Tumon with his iconic van emblazoned with tribal flame stickers on the fenders and decked out with horse ornaments on the top of its roof and hood.

With hotels closed or being used for quarantine, and with limited access to the military bases, the taxi service has seen better days.

Since the start of the governor's public health executive order, Romulo said, business has been dead.

With no tourists or military to service, business has been "100% zero," he said.

"We don't have many hotels to service. ... I can't go inside the base. I have access there, but we're not allowed to go there."

Before the shutdown, Romulo would also make his rounds through Chamorro Village at the Paseo de Susana in Hagåtña for its Wednesday night market, where locals and tourists alike would often take photos of his taxi.

However, the night market has been closed since last month.

'I'm really concerned'

Even if he does receive a call for his services, Romulo fears going out and being exposed to the virus.

Although his business has come to a screeching halt, financially, Romulo said he's been doing OK.

Luckily, he said, the taxi service is what he does part-time, having retired from the government.

"I'm really concerned how long this is going to last," he said.

Romulo, like many other island residents, is hoping to receive financial help through the government relief package.

For now, he said, it's hard to say when everything can or will get back to normal.