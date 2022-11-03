Tayuyute ham: Faithful gather for All Souls' Day

CLOSE TO YOU: A pair of local residents sit on a raised grave as they pray during the All Souls' Day service held at the Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery in Piti on Nov. 2, 2022. Jonah Benavente/The Guam Daily Post
TOGETHER AGAIN: A family prays together at the grave of a loved one during an All Souls' Day service held at the Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery in Piti Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Jonah Benavente/The Guam Daily Post
SHEPHERD AND FLOCK: Clergy lead Catholic faithful in prayer during an All Souls' Day Mass that was held at the Guam Memorial Park Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Barrigada. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post
A BURNING LOVE: Tammy Apuyo and Virgie Auya Tagle, both from Dededo, lit incense for their loved ones during All Souls' Day Mass at the Guam Memorial Park Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Barrigada. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post
CLOSE TO YOU: A pair of local residents sit on a raised grave as they pray during the All Souls' Day service held at the Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery in Piti on Nov. 2, 2022. Jonah Benavente/The Guam Daily Post
TOGETHER AGAIN: A family prays together at the grave of a loved one during an All Souls' Day service held at the Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery in Piti Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Jonah Benavente/The Guam Daily Post
SHEPHERD AND FLOCK: Clergy lead Catholic faithful in prayer during an All Souls' Day Mass that was held at the Guam Memorial Park Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Barrigada. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post
David R. Castro
A BURNING LOVE: Tammy Apuyo and Virgie Auya Tagle, both from Dededo, lit incense for their loved ones during All Souls' Day Mass at the Guam Memorial Park Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Barrigada. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post
Editor's note:The Guam Daily Post visited three local cemeteries as Catholics came together in large groups to pray for their deceased loved ones on All Souls' Day for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic restricted social gatherings.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.