Tayuyute ham

ALWAYS REMEMBER: Shane Nilo, with the John F. Kennedy High School Air Force ROTC, plants flags at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti on Sunday in advance of Memorial Day. Nilo is one of many volunteers who spent the weekend installing hundreds of American and Guam flags to honor military service members who died in the line of duty. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post
