A former Guahan Academy Charter School teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student has been released from jail as reports have surfaced that other students had made similar accusations prior to the recent case.

On Thursday, the Guam Police Department arrested 55-year-old Darrell Dee Francis Lujan, who taught CHamoru classes at the charter school. Detectives said Lujan was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student in 2021.

According to the magistrate's complaint, the incidents took place outside of school grounds between May 31 and Aug. 1, 2021.

“Lujan invited the victim to purchase food for him and his family. After they ate, the victim and Lujan were in Lujan’s vehicle by themselves,” the prosecution stated in court documents, when the student was sexually assaulted.

The victim felt "uncomfortable and scared," "in shock," and "didn't know what to say,” court documents stated.

After the incident, court documents state Lujan sent the minor “many messages” persistently asking the minor to send lewd photographs.

The boy reported that Lujan became "more aggressive and yelled more and he eventually complied with Lujan’s request in the hope that Lujan would stop bothering him,” the prosecution stated in the magistrate's complaint.

Lujan denied the allegations.

This is not the first time Lujan has been accused. Police said a 2019 case is pending involving 13 other male students Lujan is accused of fondling. It is not indicated if the students were enrolled at the charter school.

No formal charges or arrests have been made in the 2019 case, which remains under investigation.

The Guam Daily Post attempted to contact the GACS administration, but calls went unanswered.

During the magistrate hearing, it was noted that Lujan is no longer a GACS employee. However, it is unclear when he was terminated from the school. Lujan was arrested on suspicion of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and electronic enticement of a child.

He was released on a personal recognizance bond. He is forbidden from being around underage children.

Progressive Disciplinary Policy

At the time of the first allegation, if the charter school was aware, the GACS Progressive Disciplinary Policy for misconduct by employees would have set into motion a corrective action process.

The policy dictates steps including verbal warning and counseling, written warning, suspension without pay, a performance improvement plan and termination.

According to the policy, an employee can be terminated if the first three steps do not result in resolution. However, to policy also stated that the severity of the misconduct would determine whether termination is warranted.

“Whenever an employee has been involved in a disciplinary situation that has not been readily resolved or when he/she has demonstrated an inability to perform assigned work responsibilities efficiently, the employee may be given a final warning or placed on a performance improvement plan (PIP). PIP status will last for a predetermined amount of time not to exceed 90 days,” the policy states.

Within this time period, the employee must demonstrate a willingness and ability to meet and maintain the conduct or work requirements specified by the supervisor and GACS, the policy states.

Because the first case was brought forward in 2019, that time period, if applied to Lujan, would have lapsed.

The disciplinary policy stated GACS reserves the right to review the employee’s personnel record to determine what disciplinary action is warranted.

“While progressive discipline is often used, certain conduct is so serious that immediate discharge may be appropriate, even though prior warnings and suspensions may not have been given. Administration reserves the right to determine the type of discipline to be imposed in each case, including but not limited to warnings, suspensions, or termination,” the policy stated.