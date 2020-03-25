The Guam Department of Education is looking into a video of a public school teacher who claims to have COVID-19 then in subsequent recordings says he hasn't taken the test and apologizes for causing panic.

"We have been made aware of this video and have forwarded it to Public Health for their guidance," said GDOE spokeswoman Isa Baza.

In a second recording, the man says his intention was not to cause panic but promote awareness, self-quarantine practices and staying hydrated.

"I was not confirmed for the virus. I did not take the test. I apologize if I gave the impression I was tested," he said in yet another recording. "My apologies, I guess I'll take that post down. My intention wasn't to promote fear. ... I'm sorry, guys."

In recordings that follow, the teacher asks where he can be tested.

The Guam Daily Post is not identifying him. In the video, which has been shared on social media, the man says he wore a mask and gloves while in the classroom.

Officials have not released more information at this time, such as a timeline of events or whether he can be criminally charged for his initial claims.