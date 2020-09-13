Teacher argues GDOE still not ready

The Guam Department of Education is nowhere close to being ready to adequately teach its students this school year, according to one public school teacher who asked not to be identified.

The teacher spoke with The Guam Daily Post on behalf of other teachers who agree they were kept out of the loop prior to the start of school.

“I have nothing against opening schools if we are ready, but we weren’t ready,” the teacher said.

The complaint comes nearly one month after public schools started distance learning. Face-to-face instruction was delayed due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

“They really need to revisit the decision to reopen schools and the models of learning implemented, and really get the input of the teachers because we are the ones carrying this out. How come no one asked us?” the teacher said, adding many of the teachers working from home lack the necessary resources.

“There are teachers that can’t afford internet at home and working off the data on their cellphones. Nobody asked if we have laptops, internet or printer, they just assumed," the teacher added.

In early August, some members of the Guam Education Board had wanted to delay the beginning of the school year by a week, citing safety reasons as well as a need to give teachers more time to prepare for an unorthodox school year. But that request was denied, according to Post files.

The teacher said the current school year has included longer days without additional pay, and teachers are forced to buy resources and pay out of pocket.

“Here at home, I am working from 6:45 a.m. to 9 or 10 at night with no compensation,” the teacher said. “This is all on my dime, and all for the love of the job. But it’s frustrating because no one ever asked how we felt, no one ever asked if we were prepared. They just made the decision to open the schools.”

A number of GDOE staff have since tested positive for COVID-19.

“Students haven’t even been introduced to the campus, yet COVID-19 is on campus through the faculty and staff at the school. Everybody is working hard to try and get the job done, but it’s just not safe and I feel like we are being sacrificed,” the teacher said.

The teacher also shared concern that the hard copy packets of instructional material distributed to students could be contaminated after the students return them.

The teacher, along with colleagues, said they hope education leaders reconsider speaking with them to find out if they are prepared and if they feel safe.

“It’s not as easy as people make it out to be. It’s really difficult and I know that if people could find other jobs at this time, they would. It’s just, they can’t,” the teacher said. “If we all quit, there is going to be nobody to work with our kids. I love my job and I choose to stay but I know so many teachers who are burnt out and just don’t want to do it anymore.”

DOE responds

In response to the concerns, GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez stated:

"As part of school reopening planning, the Guam Department of Education has engaged with stakeholders including administrators, teachers, the Guam Federation of Teachers, parents and students since April. Numerous meetings were held throughout the summer and the reopening plan was approved at the end of June. Hundreds of teachers were engaged in the planning process, even during their time off in June and July.

"Days before classes began we shifted to 100% distance learning to accommodate the rise in COVID-19 cases. It was a large shift to make in such a short amount of time, but we know that our students and families are relying on us to provide the education their children need to continue learning. We provided for one week of professional development to help our teachers make the adjustments. The one week of training was followed by ongoing supports to school administrators and teachers, and instructional coaches have been working with schools to provide additional trainings and followup as requested. We have provided all our schools with the necessary personal protective equipment and safety protocols to address the health and safety concerns of our employees. Currently, because of the public health situation, we are unable to provide face-to-face instruction and we will continue to work with our doctors and others to determine when such instruction can safely commence. Safety is a top priority and schools and teachers are doing their best to ensure our students are given an opportunity to continue their education."