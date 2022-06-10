Teacher arrested in alleged sexual assault of student

A 55-year-old teacher at Guahan Academy Charter School has been arrested in a case alleging he sexually assaulted one of his students outside of the school's campus in 2021.

Police said Thursday that Darrell Dee Francis Lujan was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, child abuse and electronic exploitation of a child, who was 14 at the time.

After the alleged sexual assault, Lujan maintained contact with the victim and enticed the victim to send him explicit digital images, according to the Guam Police Department.

GPD's Domestic Assault Response Team, which began the investigation in March, subsequently learned there was an open case against Lujan from 2019 on similar allegations reported by a parent of another student.

DART detectives executed a search warrant Thursday at Lujan's residence. The 2021 case initially was brought to the attention of the Guam airport police, which has jurisdiction over the area in Tiyan where the campus is located.

Lujan was booked and confined at the Department of Corrections jail.