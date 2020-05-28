Teacher delivers students' promotional certificates in drive-by ceremony

Gavin Diego, a fifth grade teacher at Talofofo Elementary School, is delivering certificates to a few of his students’ homes this week in light of social distancing measures that shut down schools along with the traditional celebrations that come at the year's end.

Dressed in a cap and gown, Diego met with Kaya Pangelinan and her family on Monday to present her certificate of promotion as well as a quirky “Catches Attitude Fast Award” which he created with mom’s approval.

“I love this teacher,” said mom Tasha Perez. “He was always there for his students. He went above and beyond my expectations of a teacher.”

She said Diego kept consistent communication with her about her girl’s progress in class.

“Even during this pandemic, he’d check on her to see how she’s doing,” she said, adding that “meant a lot because especially during the pandemic my girl was sad because she missed her friends and her teacher and the school setting so it was nice that her teacher was still in communication with me.”

Perez said while the short presentation that was done in front of their home with just her girl, her teacher and the family, it was still a “heartfelt moment.”

“She’s my oldest daughter and we weren’t able to celebrate her fifth grade promotional the way we wanted to but at least I have this picture for the books,” she said.

Perez said she had seen what other school systems were doing for students with a simple social-distancing appropriate, drive-thru promotional ceremony for their students, and asked Diego about it last week. That was when he asked her if it was OK for him to stop by.

Diego said this week, when the Guam Department of Education announced the Grad-N-Go program allowing for promotions at the schools, he reached out to other parents.

“At Talofofo Elementary School the promotional event will be for both the fifth graders and kindergarten students,” he said.

Diego said five families responded to him, saying they wouldn’t be able to make it to Thursday’s “promotional” event.

“I just thought I’d go out and give the students their certificates, they deserve so much more,” Diego said. “But at least I could give them their promotional certificates … and it was nice to see the students and their families.”

Diego said neither his effort to meet families or the Grad-N-Go are ideal but it’s a good compromise considering it allows teachers and families to recognize students’ achievements while practicing social distancing.

He said school Principal John Wesolowski and fellow teachers are just as bummed as the students that they can't hold the traditional promotional ceremonies.

“Such a tough spot to end the year (at). Teachers are wanting to keep safe but also wanting to do something to end (the school year) on a good note,” he said. “It’s a tough dilemma.”

For the soon-to-be Inarajan Middle School sixth grader, the premature end of the school year was "sad" and she misses everyone at school. But she was very glad that her teacher showed up, especially wearing the cap and gown. She shared this final message for Duenas, her classmates, principal and school staff: "Thank you for being there for me. And I’ll miss (you) all."