Teacher of the Year finalist: 5th-grade teacher gave that spark

Ceferino Duarosan became a teacher 21 years ago and has touched many lives, but for him, the start was his a special teacher.

“The reason why I chose this career was because of my fifth-grade teacher Mrs. Evangeline Chang. I was an introvert growing up. I didn’t really fit in; I was latchkey,” said Duarosan, now one of the Guam Department of Education's Teacher of the Year finalists for 2021.

“I didn’t have much friends growing up and in the classroom, I just always felt out of place; I never felt special until my fifth-grade year. Mrs. Chang – she saw something in me that gave me that spark that wanted to learn.”

As a latchkey kid, Duarosan was left to fend for himself while his parents worked, and although they worked tirelessly, he said they taught him the value of education. Duarosan, who teaches students in the Gifted and Talented program at Adacao Elementary School, said as a student, he had many challenges.

“I was bullied as a kid, and people – even my relatives – said that I wouldn’t amount to anything because my parents weren’t anything. They weren’t college-educated; they weren’t the perfect parents but yet they were perfect to me and they instilled the hard work,” said Duarosan.

English is Duarosan’s second language. Chang, now the principal at his school, helped him get through the challenges of reading and watched him excel in math.

“I, as a teacher, always emphasize the importance of education to my kids, my students.” He continued, “You know I try to emulate the way Mrs. Chang was towards me. I always try to help each one find their strengths and I work with what I have. I try to make them feel special how Mrs. Chang made me feel special as a kid,” said Duarosan.

“I really try to motivate them to learn, to love learning, to want to come to school. To say that hey, dreams do come true. Because if I was able to do it, then you’re able to do it.”

In his 21 years as an educator, he has taught at the elementary level and at the college level. He said his calling is teaching GATE students.

“It took me 18 years, but this is my love right now. Being a GATE teacher, I work with all grade levels in elementary and I just truly love it, I feel that this is my calling.” He continued, “Once you’re tested into the GATE program you will always be in the GATE program so I see the same kids every year. I love to see them grow.”

This is his third year teaching GATE and through that time he has been able to get to know his students’ learning styles, strengths, and build relationships with the students and parents. That's an advantage especially with the impacts of the pandemic on education.

“Online is great because I get to see the kids but the fact that they are not in the classroom, I miss my kids. I miss their personalities their jokes, their little stories,” said Duarosan.

One challenge that has been heartbreaking for Duarosan is seeing the pandemic take away from his students' education, particularly his students on the hard copy model of learning.

He talked about how some parents weren’t picking up hard copy lessons, or they weren’t picking it up on time.

"So that was heartbreaking,” said Duarosan.

The solution for this teacher was to get in his car and go the extra mile for his hard-copy students.

“Because of that relationship, I had with the parents and the kids, I would go around and distribute the work,” he said. “It was so funny during the pandemic I would driving around ... I would go around Latte Heights, Latte Plantation and Adacao area, just to see where my kids lived.”

He said he makes himself available to his parents and students around the clock because he understands the challenges of teaching and that parents may also be struggling.

“I was more empathic toward these students because growing up in the '80’s I was a latchkey student so I put myself in their place. Like would my parents have picked up my hard copy? I knew I wouldn’t be an online learner because my parents would be working. So I know I would have been a hard-copy student and I know that would’ve been hard for my parents,” Duarosan said.

He said he wasn’t as concerned about the face-to-face students or online learners because he had that interaction. But for hard-copy students interaction has been lacking.

He hopes next school year will be better and said, “I really feel that our school is safe.”

One of six finalists for the Teacher of the Year award, Duarosan said he has been nominated before but this was the first time he made it to the finals.

“When Mr. Hernandez called me as the sixth finalist oh, it was so overwhelming and I just started crying and bawling," he said. "It's just a satisfying feeling that looking back at my life my, education all the struggles that I went through as a kid it was all worthwhile.”