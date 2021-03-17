Teacher of the Year finalist: It's a collaborative effort

Editor's note: This is the third in a series about the Guam Department of Education's finalists for 2021 Teacher of the Year

“Every grade level has its challenges, but every grade every group taught me to become a better educator in reflecting my teaching practices and how to better serve students,” said Kristine Gianchand, a finalist for the Guam Department of Education's Teacher of the Year award.

Gianchand fell into teaching 15 years ago at her church's Sunday school program. She called it a divine intervention.

She enjoyed the experience so much that after she graduated, she applied for an emergency teaching position with GDOE.

She has taught in both elementary and secondary levels and has always been up for a challenge, but made the move back to the elementary level when she became a mom.

This past school year was nothing short of a challenge for the kindergarten teacher.

The learning environment changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and she shared one of the challenges was getting parents the support they needed to fill a teacher’s shoes.

The kindergarten team at her school, Finegayan Elementary, got together to purchase learning boxes for the students filled with Play-Doh, dice, sticks and postcards.

“I mean, anything that we thought might help them while they were doing distance learning with us. Even if they were at home, I can say, 'Hey, get your index card,' you know. 'Let's use your marker. Get your index card and let's write the word.' We had counters and tell them, 'Go get your counters or get your cubes ... show me.' And I would have them show me with the camera,” said Gianchand.

Gianchand also began providing recordings of her daily lessons to ensure her students and their parents knew how to complete the assignments given to them.

They had additional support on how to use more online resources, she said.

Attention span for kindergarteners

Going into the school year, she was concerned about the attention span of her students to sit through a 40-minute online class.

“The attention span of a child is usually their age plus two, so kinder is like ... five to seven minutes,” Gianchand said, so she took time to gauge the engagement with students.

Each 30-minute session would encompass activities every 10 minutes, and each activity involved hand motions to keep the students engaged.

“I think, because of the parents' support that's online, a lot of the students were able to move forward quickly, so they were able to move,” she said.

Now, her online students are sitting through about two and a half hours of remote classes a day, two times a week.

“At first, I thought, 'Wow, that's really long for kindergarten students,' you know. But now is the end of third quarter and I sent out that survey and parents are actually OK that their kids are going online for ... two hours, and I think it really depends on the activities that we provide as a teacher,” she said.

But not all parents are involved. When she found that some children had no parental support in class, Gianchand looked for ways to connect with the parents.

“I think communication is key during this pandemic and allowing parents to know what the expectations are. It's not just being accountable, but what are they accountable for,” she said.

Parents can feel overwhelmed, too

She said sometimes parents feel overwhelmed with the assignments, pointing out that teachers are also overwhelmed. She said during this time, it’s important to collaborate.

“I mean, usually, we like to stay within our grade level. But during this time ... everyone's sharing their expertise, which is awesome because we can apply it in our classroom. So the collaboration of teachers just makes it so much easier during this time,” she said.

With the school year almost at its end, she said, “we’ve gone through the worst … but now we can move forward.”

“Teachers are more confident. I feel like I'm more confident for next year, knowing that ... I got all these resources, I know what to do, I know what to improve on my teaching practices,” she said.

Gianchand is one of six finalists for the Guam Department of Education’s 2021 Teacher of the Year award. She is honored to be chosen and recognized.

“Everyone who was nominated is amazing. So it is a humbling experience, but I don't ... want to say I'm in competition. I just want to say that we're all here to represent the teaching field ... that we're all wanting what's best for our students and their families.”