Teacher of the Year finalist: Teaching is a giving profession

Editor's note: This is the latest in a series about the Guam Department of Education's six finalists for 2021 Teacher of the Year

Noshita Delgado knew from a young age that she wanted to be a teacher.

As a child, she would line up teddy bears and dolls and pretend to be their teacher. She didn't look far for inspiration.

"I really looked up to my mom. She was my role model," Delgado said.

Her mom retired from her career as a public educator for 36 years just two years ago.

"She was always an advocate and a champion for the public school system, which of course rubbed off on me and I always championed the Department of Education as well,” said Delgado.

After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in history, Delgado took her leap into teaching 13 years ago.

“It's just a wonderful profession to be and you get to meet 150 new students every single year that love you and you love them right back. It's just such a giving profession,” said Delgado.

Delgado has taught middle school and high school grade levels. She currently teaches U.S. history to students in 10th through 12th grade.

Like many teachers on the island, Delgado has had challenges this school year, in light of the pandemic social distancing restrictions changing the dynamics of the learning environment.

Before the pandemic, it would sometimes be a challenge reaching parents, she said.

"So you can only imagine how much harder that would be when you don't see the students at all,” said Delgado.

Out of three modes of learning, the hard copy option is the most challenging, she said. Online and in-person learning are the other options.

For students whose family or guardian opted for paper lessons that need to be picked up from school, teachers have had a challenging time seeing the students.

“There was definitely a disconnect and you try your best to get ahold of them. And no matter what, you try," Delgado said.

There were times when students could not be reached because a phone wasn't working or emails weren't being responded to, she added.

This school year has made teachers and students value in-class instruction.

“You can imagine ... picking up a hard copy packet and you have to look at it and you have to learn on your own is pretty much what you're doing. So I feel for that set of kids," she said.

The only thing teachers can do is try their best, she said, in part by giving detailed instructions in the packets, contacting parents when there are snippets of time when they're not responding, and working with school counselors and administrators to try to reach out and get ahold of them.

Despite the pandemic, Delgado's passion for teaching continues.

“What fuels me to teach is just the kids that definitely say that they love being in my class,” she said.

Delgado is also a mother of a school-aged child, so she recognizes the challenges of parents.

“My son is in first grade and I have no clue how to teach a first grader, and it does get frustrating. So I empathize. ... I went up to his teacher and I said, 'Teach me how to teach my son,'” said Delgado.

Her struggles as a parent made her go the extra mile to accommodate her students and their parents.

“What I do is I communicate with the parents either through phone and I give them my personal number. ... That may seem a little overboard, especially because we already get so many emails as it is, but sometimes the parents like to communicate directly and I also communicate with them through email,” said Delgado.

Delgado said she also emails the lessons, worksheets and additional resources to students and parents to supplement the learning process at home.

This year has been a learning adventure as teachers have taken on additional workloads, which can lead to a more stressful life.

An avid runner, she laces up her shoes to relieve the stress.

“Just being able to run every day really helps me to focus and reflect on other things, gives me other goals. Because had it not been for that, I would just be thinking about teaching all day. And there’s nothing wrong with that, but sometimes you just need to focus, reset and get into the classroom,” said Delgado.

Delgado was named one of six finalists for the Guam Department of Education 2021 Teacher of the Year award. The nomination is not her first, but it is the first time she made it to the top six.

“I’m happy to just be here as a finalist. It's always such an honor to be nominated, but I think this is really it. I feel so honored to have made it this far,” said Delgado.