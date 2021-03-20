Teacher of the Year finalist: 'This is a collaborative effort'

Editor's note: This is the latest in a series about the Guam Department of Education's six finalists for 2021 Teacher of the Year

After having been teaching in classrooms for 12 years, Michelle De Guzman has made it to the group of finalists in the Guam Department of Education 2021 Teacher of the Year competition.

A kindergarten teacher at Liguan Elementary School, De Guzman comes from a family of teachers and school administrators.

She said her childhood was often spent in her mom's classroom. But becoming a teacher wasn't her first choice; initially she wanted to go into the food and beverage industry.

"All of a sudden things shifted, and I started to get into education," she said.

De Guzman said she fell in love with the classroom.

This school year, however, has brought new challenges as the pandemic shifted a majority of students from in-person classes to distance learning.

“Just connecting and building relationships with students who are hard copy learners. There’s just limited interaction with them so I have to be creative with emails, WhatsApp messages, even sent post cards through the mail just to try to encourage the kids.”

Another challenge she found was decreased student interaction.

“One thing that I noticed, not just myself, but other colleagues – we just have to be really creative with a lot of the challenges with this school year and just work with what we've got; look out for more resources that would be helpful during this time and really working together.”

Hard copy learners are just one group of her students. De Guzman must also make accommodations in teaching traditional and online learners. The groups come with different sets of challenges in this pandemic.

De Guzman had to be creative in keeping her online learners engaged.

“I would just really be animated and plan lesson activities that would get them interested and dialed in and engaged,” she said.

De Guzman said she incorporates “brain break” activities such as getting the kids to get up and move around before dialing back into the lesson.

“I love to incorporate music and movement as far as keeping them on task and interested,” said De Guzman.

She said she tells her remote learning students, “you’re learning from home and I am working and teaching from home – we have our family around ... We’re all here to help each other.”

It’s all part of letting the kids know she is going through the same experiences during the pandemic.

Initially, part of her job included providing tech support, not only to the kids but even to the parents and guardians, said De Guzman. She helped them navigate through Google classroom, emails, and the submission of schoolwork.

De Guzman, like many parents of school-age children, also juggled providing support for her own children as students at home.

“I have a college student going online, I have a middle school and I have a pre-K student, ... so things are hectic and busy and so one thing is just one task at a time,” said De Guzman.

She readjusted little by little as a mom and applied that to her classroom as well.

This year has brought teachers together, to share lesson-planning ideas to meet skills and standards remotely.

“One thing I really noticed is that we were all just willing to share and come together and help each other out because this is the first we’ve ever experienced something like this,” said De Guzman.

This school year also has been about teaching the parents how to teach their students at home.

“I just really wanted to let the parents know we have to work together, we have to team up, this is a collaborative effort,” she said.

De Guzman provided resources for parents and encouraged and motivated them.

“Giving them words of affirmation that 'Hey you’re doing a great job,' because they’re working too,” she said.