Teacher of the Year finalist: 'We just want to help'

Editor's note: This is the second in a series featuring the Guam Department of Education Teacher of the Year finalists.

Benjamin Santiago, who has a doctorate in education, was inspired by his parents and humble southern Guam upbringing to become an educator.

For the last 26 years, he has taught in middle and high schools. Currently, he is a cultural dance teacher at Agueda Johnston Middle School.

A firm believer in everything happening for a reason, his path as an educator, led him to marry his love of culture with his love for teaching.

“My principal one year at Untalan Middle school said, 'Hey I know you’re a cultural enthusiast and dancer, why don’t we put your language arts on the side for a little while and let's talk about implementing something for the children, something called cultural dance.'”

In 1995, Santiago was the first GDOE teacher to pilot the cultural dance program at the middle school level.

“We just knew that the kids needed something to explore their ... emotions. Because that’s the middle school concept. It's about being more exploratory, being more experimental with what you wanted to do. Back then it wasn’t an elective, it was something they just enjoyed doing,” Santiago said.

In this pandemic school year, teachers have had to become creative in teaching three models of learning: face-to-face, online and hard copy.

Santiago looked at how to teach cultural dance to face-to-face and online learners simultaneously through the use of a Promethean board.

“I thought what better way to bridge the gap between those online and those here at school than to use technology. So I think I am one of the first ones to pilot in the middle schools a blended approach to face-to-face learners – this side actually barefoot on the floor dancing with online learners on-screen,” Santiago said.

Santiago said students are able to see each other and dance together for the first time in nearly a year.

“We just piloted it this second semester. So the kids, we only see them once a week so essentially this is their fourth class. But they really enjoy it,” said Santiago.

In this pandemic, teachers must think about how to make technology work for the students.

“Here at (AJMS), we really thrive at not only academic but social success,” said Santiago.

With challenges in each of the models of learning, Santiago, who is also the curriculum coordinator for the school, had to find ways to assist other teachers challenged by the hard copy model of learning.

“I just showed them how we can make things work a little better,” he said. “So we gathered all our teachers. We call them SWAG (Scholars With A Goal) ... So the Swaggers got together and spoke about what works well for the hard copy. Even the littlest thing like placing an emoji here so that kids gravitate toward a line."

Other challenges of hard copy learning for teachers centered around parental involvement.

Teachers are faced with students not turning in their work on time or not at all as a result of a lack of parental involvement.

“We need to help them be ready for life but parents need to also understand that we want to work together with them,” said Santiago.

An essay written by one of his students reminded him of the impact teachers have.

“It was really about how this class, this year during this pandemic became her saving grace ... that would be the feather in my cap,” said Santiago.

The emotional stresses of the pandemic weigh heavily on students, parents and teachers, but teachers must put on a brave face, he said.

“I’m really trying my best as a 50-year-old man to fight back the tears right now because it's really taken a toll and it really helps to talk about it and so talking about it is tough and being emotional is just healthy. And when you listen to all of our teachers and all of the things that they go through too, you can't help but cry together. We can't help but laugh together ... It's a tough time for teachers, it's a real tough time,” said Santiago.

Santiago is one of six finalists for the Guam Department of Education's Teacher of the Year.