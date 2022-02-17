Residents can submit their nominations for their favorite public school teacher no later than Feb. 18.

Nominations are due by 5 p.m. According to a press release from the Guam Department of Education, the annual program aims to recognize and honor the efforts of exceptional educators in Guam’s public schools. The nomination form is available on the main page of the GDOE website and is also available online at tinyurl.com/gtoy2023.

Candidates for the Guam Teacher of the Year program are educators who are exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable, and skilled teachers in any state-approved or accredited school, who teach pre-kindergarten through grade 12, and who are planning to continue in an active teaching status.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A successful Guam Teacher of the Year nominee:

• Is a fully certified full-time teacher who has worked from the Guam Department of Education for at least five years

• Is an expert in their field who guides students of all backgrounds and abilities to achieve excellence

• Collaborates with colleagues, students, and families to create a school culture of respect and success

• Connects the classroom and key stakeholders to foster a strong community

• Demonstrates leadership and innovation in and outside of the classroom

• Expresses themselves in an engaging and articulate way

For more information, contact gtoy2023@gdoe.net.