Teacher staffing under strain: 'We are maxed out'

Even as public school officials take count of the number of students in classrooms to address a teacher shortage by shifting some teachers where they're needed the most, the local teachers’ union isn’t optimistic it’s going to work.

“I don’t think you can pull from other schools, then they’ll be short as well because a shortage is a shortage,” said Tim Fedenko, president of the Guam Federation of Teachers.

Fedenko said he doubts there’s a classroom with less than the maximum student capacity.

“We are maxed out,” Fedenko said.

Guam Department of Education officials are taking count of students in each classroom in what’s called cross-leveling. The idea is, if there are classrooms with fewer than the union contract teacher-student ratio, GDOE will combine classes to reach that ratio. The goal is to be able to free up other teachers to take on other classrooms currently being monitored by a substitute teacher or school aide.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez said this doesn’t necessarily mean that all classrooms will have the maximum number of students, which runs to about 28, depending on the grade level. That’s because as you get into different subjects, like social studies, math and language arts, it gets more complicated.

GDOE officials remain optimistic that cross-leveling will help get more students into a classroom with a certified teacher.

Teaching through prep periods

GDOE’s enrollment numbers dropped from about 28,000 to 26,600 students within the last two school years.

However, GDOE is experiencing a shortage of teachers, which isn’t a new situation, but it's been aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

GDOE has about 2,000 teachers. But at any given time, GDOE has 50 to 70 teacher vacancies.

“There's always ... turnover. We're having teachers … teaching during their prep period to help cover classes, trying to find the places, utilize substitutes and so forth,” Fernandez said.

Finalizing the numbers

To tackle the perennial teacher shortage, GDOE is actively recruiting teachers, which puts it in competition with school systems across the nation, which also are working to fill their vacancies.

Meanwhile, cross-leveling efforts continue.

“We're continuing to finalize the cross-leveling of our teacher workforce based on the lower number of students that are enrolled in our schools,” Fernandez said.

He said identifying excess teachers could possibly help elementary, middle and high schools maximize their classroom ratios, while staying in line with the Collective Bargaining Agreement with GFT.

Fedenko said that pulling teachers from one classroom or school to another may not provide the relief GDOE is seeking.

“Well, if they are short in one school they’re going to cross-level to another school, classes are maxed right now. I don’t see any cross leveling other than pulling teachers that are working downtown,” Fedenko said. “Peer coaches, that kind of leveling. Yeah, there’s a lot of teachers working downtown that could be brought back into the classroom.”

But pulling teachers from downtown creates another problem, Fedenko said.

“They (teachers) are running programs that are federally funded and then GDOE will be short there. I guess downtown GDOE needs to asses that situation,” he said.

The challenge

Retired teachers used to fill the gap by returning to the classrooms on year-long contracts, but many of those same retirees, are opting not to stay out of classrooms as the pandemic continues to plague the community.

On top of that, about 30 to 40 teachers are on military leave. Some of those are deployed off island while others are assisting the Guam National Guard, which has been a key component of the public health response since 2020.

GDOE also has seen teachers resign from their positions these last couple of years, as they’ve moved off island or gone on to new opportunities locally. While not unusual, it also adds to the vacancies for certified teachers in public school classrooms.