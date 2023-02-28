The Guam Department of Education has pulled elementary school teacher Miles Washington out of the classroom, while allegations of sexual assault against him are investigated.

“Washington is not at the school site and will be detailed to the Tiyan central office while the matter is being investigated,” said spokesperson Michelle Franquez in a GDOE release on Monday.

Two days prior to GDOE's statement, Washington, a teacher at Upi Elementary School, appeared in the Superior Court of Guam to answer to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Court documents stated that parents of three male students filed reports that Washington had inappropriately touched their children. The investigation led to the discovery of a fourth boy who filed a similar complaint in 2018.

The department hired Washington in 2009.

Given the 2018 complaint, The Guam Daily Post asked GDOE officials if they were made aware of the allegations at the time it was reported, what steps were taken if they were aware, and why he wasn’t removed from the classroom.

Those questions went unanswered by the department.

“GDOE cannot provide further details as the investigation is ongoing,” the release stated.

Washington was confined to the Department of Corrections pending further proceedings on $50,000 cash bail.