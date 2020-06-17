Teacher tests positive for COVID-19

Community testing for the novel coronavirus on the St. Anthony Church grounds is scheduled for Thursday, but the testing was scheduled before it was confirmed that a St. Anthony Catholic School teacher tested positive for COVID-19, according to church Pastor Michael Crisostomo.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services scheduled the community testing event about three weeks ago, according to Crisostomo.

Initially planned to take place at the mayor's office in Tamuning, the drive-thru testing was later moved to the church because the office property couldn't accommodate the event, he added.

The testing is listed among Public Health's drive-thru testing events this week.

However, the church did receive news last week Friday that a teacher at their school tested positive for the disease. Parents were informed on Monday. The school is currently closed.

"We are now encouraging all of our school teachers and staff, along with our parish staff, to get tested on Thursday," Crisostomo said. "I did ask Public Health if (testing) was required ... and they said, 'no,' we passed the 14-day window and no one showed any signs and so there wasn't a requirement, but to go ahead and get tested on Thursday."

Crisostomo said he wasn't told when the teacher had tested positive or the identity of the teacher. Public Health informed him that they would do the contact tracing themselves but did say that the teacher has not been to mass or church.

"So I know my congregation is safe until we figure out what more Public Health is going to be doing," Crisostomo said.

Limited information

Crisostomo said they have not been provided any written notification and information was given through a phone call.

"There was no other information as to date, persons, no names, time frame - nothing," he added.

The school will remained closed until test results are provided and the principal will make determinations on when operations will resume.

"Until everything is in the clear, we're going to act on the side of caution. Hopefully Public Health will continue to give us more guidance as we proceed," Crisostomo said.