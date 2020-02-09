Teachers learn about deep-sea exploration

Middle and high school teachers are the students this weekend at “Exploring the Deep Sea.”

The Guam Department of Education and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are training the teachers on Next Generation Science Standards as they relate to ocean exploration, underwater mapping, ocean health, and remotely operated vehicles. The workshop activities were designed by NOAA’s Office of Ocean Exploration and Research.

The full-day workshops, supported by the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, promote NOAA OER exploration science, website resources, and education materials. These workshops also encourage educators to use these resources to incorporate more ocean science education in their classrooms.

The workshop facilitators include education experts Mark Heckman from the Hawai’i Institute of Marine Biology and Mary Roney from the Waikiki Aquarium.

“The Western Pacific has the most incredible ocean resources in the world,” Heckman said. “There is only one Marianas Trench on Earth, and there are miles and miles of uncharted ocean canyons, mountains, and bizarre and incredible deep-sea animals in the Western Pacific just waiting to be discovered. It is so important that our island states and nations take the lead in the coming years in ocean research and exploration. We expect island students to be the next generation of ocean researchers, stewards and problem solvers,” he added.