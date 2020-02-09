Teachers learn about deep-sea exploration

RESEARCH SCIENTISTS: From left, Deborah Glickson, geology science team lead, Lindsay McKenna, mapping lead, and Diva Amon, biology science team lead, field questions from the media in the mission control center of the NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer, Tuesday, April 19, 2016. The Okeanos Explorer conducted a 69-day voyage to acquire baseline information in deepwater areas to support science and management needs, and to understand the diversity and distribution of deepwater habitats in and around the CNMI and Marianas Trench Marine National Monument. Post file photo

Middle and high school teachers are the students this weekend at “Exploring the Deep Sea.” 

The Guam Department of Education and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are training the teachers on Next Generation Science Standards as they relate to ocean exploration, underwater mapping, ocean health, and remotely operated vehicles. The workshop activities were designed by NOAA’s Office of Ocean Exploration and Research.

The full-day workshops, supported by the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, promote NOAA OER exploration science, website resources, and education materials. These workshops also encourage educators to use these resources to incorporate more ocean science education in their classrooms.

The workshop facilitators include education experts Mark Heckman from the Hawai’i Institute of Marine Biology and Mary Roney from the Waikiki Aquarium.

“The Western Pacific has the most incredible ocean resources in the world,” Heckman said. “There is only one Marianas Trench on Earth, and there are miles and miles of uncharted ocean canyons, mountains, and bizarre and incredible deep-sea animals in the Western Pacific just waiting to be discovered. It is so important that our island states and nations take the lead in the coming years in ocean research and exploration. We expect island students to be the next generation of ocean researchers, stewards and problem solvers,” he added.

