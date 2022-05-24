Teachers owed $4M in retention, merit bonuses

As the Guam Department of Education tries to find roughly $40 million to fund the educator pay raise for fiscal years 2022 and 2023, they also need to find money to pay bonuses that have been owed to educators for years.

GDOE is tracking two bonuses owed to educators: the Bonus Retention and Incentives Program and the merit bonus.

"One is BRIP, the Bonus Retention and Incentives Program, of $1 million. The second is the merit bonuses, which comes in at $3.1 million going back to 2012-14," GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said during the fiscal 2023 budget hearing before senators on May 12.

Paying the outstanding balance is subject to funding availability. If funds aren't found, the obligation rolls into fiscal 2023, which starts Oct. 1. Senators are expected to submit a final budget for all agencies and branches to the governor in August.

"I want to recognize that in the appropriations act there were line items to pay both the BRIP and the merit bonus. The challenge for us is that we don't have the cash to pay for it because we are still operating in a deficit," he said. "We do want to pay those out, we are just looking for a solution."

The outstanding BRIP payments date back to 2004.

"This goes back to an issue that occurred in 2004-2006, where there (were) essentially obligations made but cash ran out and there were many employees that were eligible who did not receive what was promised," Fernandez said. "The board went through a process to scrub those amounts and identify the individuals, and the estimated amount is a million dollars."

The $3.1 million in merit bonuses have also not been paid out as mandated. Per Title 4 of the Guam Code Annotated Chapter 6 § 6203, a merit bonus is "a lump sum bonus based on an amount equivalent to 3.5% of the employee's based salary. The merit bonus shall be automatic upon a superior rating evaluation for increment purposes," according to the Office of Public Accountability.

Starting with a deficit

GDOE officials said each fiscal year they begin with a shortfall of about $12 million to $16 million – the unpaid bonuses make up $4 million.

Officials said if GDOE didn't start off in a deficit, there would be a better chance of staying on top of obligations.

"This is an outstanding obligation," Fernandez said. "I think the $12 million you're referring to is kind of a rolling number, but that's also a part of the outstanding obligations. If we were able to pay that off that gets us to a much better footing so we are not playing catch-up on Oct. 1."

The largest expense in GDOE's fiscal 2023 budget of $268.3 million are personnel costs, which come in at $227.5 million.

For employees alone, GDOE needs $213.2 million. Meanwhile, there are 199 vacancies within GDOE – nearly half are teacher vacancies.

"Ninety-seven of them are teachers and we typically try to fill school-based positions and then within the central office we try to fill only those positions which we deem critical to continuing the operations and supports at the central office," Fernandez said.

Under personnel costs for fiscal 2023, GDOE included 197 school aide positions to address school safety and supervision, 87 positions to meet collective bargaining requirements, and roughly 18 positions were created in Special Education and Allied Health.