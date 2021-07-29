There are only three weeks left until public school students begin the new school year and the Guam Department of Education has a lot planned before school starts.

On Aug. 12, over 85% of the student population will return to campus for face-to-face instruction in a learning environment that has seen quite a bit of change.

From health and safety measures, two models of instruction and the hope to roll out a five-day instructional week, GDOE teachers will be undergoing a series of training sessions.

“We are going to be doing a lot of training regarding the new grading policy passed by the board recently,” said Joseph Sanchez, deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction.

On Tuesday, July 20, the Guam Education Board unanimously voted to adopt five new grading policies which officials said would better reflect and measure teaching and learning.

The training will ensure teachers are well-versed and able to implement the policies in the classroom, Sanchez said. Teachers will also work at clarifying standards.

“It’s pulling teachers together from every content area and every grade level so that we have a consistent approach at the beginning of the school year,” Sanchez said.

The training is part of GDOE’s effort to return students to five days of instruction per week as opposed to the once-a-week instruction that was in effect last school year.

An online orientation for school year 2021–22 will be held via Zoom on Saturday, July 31, and via livestream on the GDOE Facebook page. Parents and guardians are encouraged to attend.

Over the summer, GDOE summer school students attended four days of instruction over the course of four sessions, GDOE officials said the summer school program in part served as a pilot program for the new school year.

“We look forward to the five days of instruction. That, is not official yet, the talk and planning at all the schools, really it’s waiting for the official word,” Sanchez said.

But the planning continues, with the hope to have five days of instruction with just one cohort of students.

“We think that is essential, especially when you are looking at trying to maximize instructional time,” Sanchez said.

Student learning loss as a result of the pandemic has yet to be quantified. However, GDOE has placed an emphasis on recovery. Getting kids in school five days a week is crucial to that effort.

Sanchez said when school starts, after-school opportunities to support learning will be offered.

“We want our after-school programs for our elementary schools to start off early. Although we have not had an after-school program for middle school we going to start one at the middle school level,” Sanchez said.

Parents are encouraged to be on the lookout for these opportunities which would increase student interaction with teachers and activities at the school site.

“Not necessarily to make up. You know it’s going to be really hard to make up everything we lost last year. But there are a number of activities that we would like to use to help maximize the time we have with them this coming school year,” Sanchez said.

Parents have been reminded to stay current on back-to-school matters as GDOE has engaged parents and stakeholders during input sessions in preparation for the new school year.

While input sessions regarding the department’s State Strategic Plan have been placed on hold, GDOE will host parent input sessions for school openings next week.

A date and time for the input sessions have yet to be released.